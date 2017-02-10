February 10, 2017
Going out on a high note
It started with Harry. But didn't end there.
There's been a lot of downer news this week, but here's a positive item to close it out. Some people may remember how several years ago celebrity chef Jamie Oliver came to Huntington, WV--billed as the most unhealthy city in the US--to try out his food "revolution" in the public school system.
The series created a lot of drama, which actually misrepresented the situation. The reality is that my home county of Cabell is a national leader in child nutrition and in feeding kids breakfast and lunch for free.
Here's a great story, titled "Revenge of the Lunch Lady" about the real food revolution. And it's one that worked.
