I don't know about you, but I listened to newly elected WV Governor Jim Justice give his first state of the state address last night.
I tried to watch it on television, but public TV hasn't come in very well ever since we had a dozen or so of our free range turkeys roost on the antenna. But that's kind of off topic.
WV is no doubt in a budget crisis and nobody that I know had any idea which way Justice would go. I'm glad to say that he recognizes we can't just keep cutting but need to raise revenue. I didn't agree with all the specifics of his plan, which, for example included zeroing out WV Public Broadcasting, which is not cool.
(Obviously, if he was a Front Porch listener, the thought would have never crossed his mind.)
Of course, Republican leaders, who control both legislative houses, don't want any kind of revenue increases, so we're in for a game of chicken. More cuts now would be terrible and would likely include shutting down colleges, selling state parks, gutting libraries, ditching seniors, etc.
It's going to be interesting. And I'm getting tired of interesting...
February 09, 2017
A step in the right direction
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment