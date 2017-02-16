A good deed

So far 2017 hasn't been a great year for blogging, especially around here. Come to think of it, it may not be good for much more that Saturday Night Live skits.
Still, here's one thing you could do to make it a little better: help save WV Public Broadcasting, which has been zeroed out in Gov. Justice's "good" budget. It's easy: just click on this link and sign the petition and share the link to your networks.
And then for good measure, you can call the Governor's office at 304-558-2000 and say something like:
"I'm calling to urge Gov. Justice to save WV Public Broadcasting. I'm glad Gov. Justice is serious about raising revenue to save WV, but let's not lose this along the way."
(In case you were wondering about whether this is a conflict of interest because of my role in the Front Porch program/podcast, let me just say that I get no compensation for that--and I'm worth it.)
There's plenty more to rant about, but I gotta run...
February 16, 2017
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment