September 23, 2019
One year ago today
It was 38 consecutive days of walking, pain, beauty, pain, reflection, conversation, solitude and all that. And lots of cafe con leche, good food, beer, wine and orujo (Spanish hooch).
(Not to mention fantasizing about about a death match with the sadist who designed my backpack...)
Something like 640 miles by the time it was over, with meanderings and getting lost a time or two, for an average of 17 miles per day.
I miss the open road.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment