September 23, 2019

One year ago today

One year ago today, I got in a car in Huttonsville WV after spending the weekend with West Virginia Quakers, drove to Baltimore and took off to France to start walking the Camino de Santiago Compostela over the Pyrenees and across Spain to Santiago, Finisterre, and Muxia, and then back to Santiago.

It was 38 consecutive days of walking, pain, beauty, pain, reflection, conversation, solitude and all that. And lots of cafe con leche, good food, beer, wine and orujo (Spanish hooch).

(Not to mention fantasizing about about a death match with the sadist who designed my backpack...)

Something like 640 miles by the time it was over, with meanderings and getting lost a time or two, for an average of 17 miles per day.

I miss the open road.
