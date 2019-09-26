Is it starting?

No, I'm not talking about the impeachment of a certain elected official, although that would be fine with me. I'm asking whether it might be time to get the US to get serious about climate change.
I recently picked up a book of poems by Mary Oliver and opened it randomly. The first line that struck my eyes had this to say:
Loving the earth, seeing what has been done to it,The rest of the poem is here. I'm right there with her, although cold part doesn't sound too bad at the moment.
I grow sharp, I grow cold."
I really hope that the US is approaching a sea change when it comes to climate action. There were actions around the country last week. West Virginians are planning an awareness event tonight. A recent poll shows that more Americans are finally starting to view the issue as a crisis.
Earlier this week, there was an event I'd never have expected: Robert Hanshaw, the Republican Speaker of the WV House of Delegates, and Evan Hansen, a Democratic delegate who is a strong environmental advocates spoke to a group of students about climate change. As in it being real and all.
The Hansen part wasn't a surprise, but the Hanshaw part was, given his ties to the gas industry and the power of the extractive energy lobby in WV, especially but not exclusively with Republicans.
(In fairness, I've seen decades of Democrats grovel before the extractive overlords as well.)
I'm not about to give way to a fit of uncharacteristic optimism, but I think the way may be opening. It's probably already too late to undo some serious damage even if we started with a blank slate today. But I think we can still do some harm reduction if we generate and demonstrate the political will.
The alternative is disaster.
