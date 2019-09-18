September 18, 2019
Need a karmic boost? Help fight hunger
In an earlier post, I wrote about the Trump administration's proposal to mess with the SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program). These changes, if enacted, would cut off food assistance from over 3 million Americans and 25,000 West Virginians.
The deadline to submit public comments on why this is a bad idea is this coming Monday, Sept. 23.
Here's a link to the USDA comment page.
Here's a link to tons of information about why this is a bad idea.
And here's a great story from today's Charleston Gazette-Mail about what this means for West Virginia.
I've been given to understand that making a public comment against these measures will guarantee a fortunate rebirth in the Pure Land of Amida Buddha, where the commentor can work towards Supreme Enlightenment under the most favorable conditions.
