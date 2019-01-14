Goat Fund Me" effort. Apparently, the goal is to raise money to support a herd or so of goats to clear excess brush on 450 acres of city-owned land in an effort to prevent wildfires.
This has been done in other places as well. Goats have also reportedly been used to restore native grasses and clear other areas in order to restore native grasses.
Here in WV, the National Park Service used goats to eat kudzu in the Thurmond area. Not sure what they'll do during the shutdown.
The thing I can't figure out is how these public spirited goats can be so different from the crew we have. Our goats, which tend to think of us a stupid waiters who constantly get their orders wrong, usually prefer to eat the plants we don't want them to.
January 14, 2019
Goat Fund Me?
