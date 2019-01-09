Republican leaders in the WV legislature unveiled their legislative priorities for the coming session. Some of these are welcome, such as raising pay for teachers and other public employees, making community college and vocation training more broadly available and improving the Second Chance for Employment Act.
Others, mostly having to do with public education, fall into the "not so much" category. Included in that are another round of business tax cuts to the tune of $140 million; charter schools, which drain resources from public schools; and "school choice," another word for privatization.
If you want to gear up for the next round, check out this Washington Post story on the drive to privatize education in the US. And here are some great talking points to use in the weeks ahead.
Here we go again...
January 09, 2019
Get ready to defend public education. Again.
