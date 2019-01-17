The 2009 Barbie bill in the WV legislature is looking pretty good right now.
Ahh for the good old days...
West Virginia has been getting a lot of media attention (not the good kind) after three Republican legislators proposed taking $10 million from a rare state budget surplus and giving it to
Prince Joffrey President Trump to build his wall along the Mexican border.
I mean, gee, that's obviously more important than fixing foster care, patching roads, dealing with our addiction crisis, etc.
(Apparently the gentlemen in question didn't get the memo that most narcotics enter through ports, which I guess that means we should build walls along both coasts, which could really cut into some WVvacations at Myrtle Beach. Better still, we could build a wall around some of the CEOs, billionaires and drug companies that created the crisis to start with. And maybe some of the elected officials who aided and abetted them.)
I don't always agree with conservative commentator Hoppy Kercheval, but he did administer a rather elegant takedown here.
Meanwhile, the latest news reminds me of this song from Anais Mitchell's musical adaptation of the myth of Orpheus and Eurydice. In the play, it's sung by Hades, greedy god of death and the underworld.
What on Earth....."Going whack" is the perfect title for this. Unreal.
