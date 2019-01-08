Groaning with anticipation

While business property taxes have frequently been described as "job killers" by the current majority, the evidence isn't convincing. In fact, a study of similar cuts in Ohio points the other way, with an estimated loss of over 19,000 jobs. That doesn't reflect any damage done to public sector investment or employment.
This is one of those zombie policy ideas that keeps shuffling around after repeatedly being killed in years past. We could do a lot more with that $140 million than pour it down another tax cut rat hole.
