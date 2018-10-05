News from home 

First, I got some great news from West Virginia today. First my friend Ken Ward from the Charleston Gazette-Mail won a well deserved genius award from the MacArthur Foundation.https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.ehn.org/west-virginia-reporter-ken-ward-jr-wins-prestigious-macarthur-genius-grant-2610042271.amp.html
Also receiving the award was the Rev. William Barber, leader of the Moral Monday movement and the Poor Peoples Campaign.
https://www.google.com/amp/amp.newsobserver.com/news/local/article219483790.html
Finally, my dear friend Jennifer Wells just accepted the position as director of the WV Healthy Kids and Families Coalition. She succeeds another dear friend Stephen Smith, who we’ll hear more from in the future.
I’m so proud of all of them.
https://www.facebook.com/292954794164615/posts/1714399512020129/
More about the Camino tomorrow inshallah.
