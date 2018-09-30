I remember reading about how some Unions troops in the western theatre of the war threw away their blankets and gear during a warm spell...just in time for the weather to turn freezing cold.
I thought “how dumb. And how bad could it be to carry a standard pack?
I stand corrected and apologize to the Union dead. I’ve been carrying about half what they did, 25 pounds or so with water and I’m tempted to chuck mine or ship it through. I also remember reading that Román soldiers carried 60-80 pounds, without the fancy packs we have today.
Teo songs have been going through my head: Comrade Paul Robeson singing about beating the burden in the heat of the day and The Band singing The Weight (especially the part about pulling into Nazareth and feeling about half past dead.
Good though!
September 30, 2018
An apology to the dead
