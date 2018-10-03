Camino nuts and bolts

A friend asked for some of the practical parts of walking the Camino de Santiago. Here’s one installment.
You need a credencial or pilgrim’s passport. It gives you the right to stay in low cost hostels called albergues. These are dorms with bunk beds for all sexes. The showers and bathrooms are often that way too.
It seemed a little weird at first but I got used to it really quickly. It’s actually kind of sweet. The hardest part is probably trying to go through your stuff in a small space.
The passport needs to get a sello or stamp each day and twice a day for the last 100 km in order to receive a Compostela or certificate of completion when you get to Santiago.
More to come.
(It’s hard to blog on an iPhone with limited WiFi here. More on Facebook.)
