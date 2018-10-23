October 23, 2018
Missing out
There is sometimes a fine line between concentration and tunnel vision and I crossed it the other day on the Camino.
Not in a good way.
The walk between Portomarin and Palas de Rei was up and up and up.
As I may have mentioned, I am not a fan of walking up big ass hills/mountains with a pack. Or without.
Not in a boat. Not with a goat (although I do miss our goats back in WV...ish).
The path took another major upward turn near Castromaior. I got so caught up in just dragging myself up that I completely missed out on some ancient Ibero-Celtic (Spanish proto-hillbilly) ruins dating back to the 4th or 5th century BC, when the Romans began to occupy the area.
These are known as artifacts of the Castro culture, the Latin term castrum being the source of our word castle. They were basically hill fortresses and villages.
Luckily a Camino friend got some pictures. I’m still kicking myself in the rear for missing it.
As the saying goes, you snooze you lose.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment