My Facebook friends know I finished the Camino de Santiago yesterday. It was 799 kilometers or 480 miles over 30 days.
During that time I set some pretty strict rules for myself, like not reading or listening to audiobooks or music, which is a big deal for me.
It was kind of a Zen thing. When walking, just walk.
Conversation was ok, but mostly it was the sounds of boots and trekking poles along with those of nature and some traffic.
Today, starting the Camino de Finisterre to the Atlantic , I decided to break that fast with Bob Dylan, who provides the soundtrack of my life.
(I’m not sure that’s a good thing...)
Still, hearing Bob was like rain on dry ground. I listened to the collection on Biograph. So many songs hit home, but the one that hit the hardest was Every Grain of Sand.
Sample quote:
“Then onward in my journey I come to understand that every hair is numbered, like every grain of sand.”
Let’s just say Bob got me up some serious hills today.
(Note: I just lost a much cooler version of this post.)
October 25, 2018
Breaking a Camino fast
