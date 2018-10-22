October 22, 2018
Hillbilly meets octopus
Pulpo or octopus is considered a delicacy in much of Spain, especially near saltwater. I have always considered octopi to be magical creatures in an underwater but outer space kind of way.
The thought of eating one has always seemed gross to me. I’ve been giving octopus eating people hell on the Camino.
I mean eating tentacles.,.really?
Today early on we passed by a pulperia, a store/restaurant specializing in octopus. A woman was giving away tiny slices.
It was clear that this particular octopus was beyond my ability to help. And I knew I’d never actually order one. But, in the spirit of Green Eggs and Ham I decided to try.
And, yes there was some prompting from the peanut gallery.
I took a sample and tried to eat it..,for a nanosecond.
I tried to smile at the woman and bow in thanks—then I ran for the nearest trash can.
It tasted like That. Which. Should. Never. Be. Consumed. By. Humans.
I need some beans and cornbread. Fast.
2 comments:
Got to admit, if done right pulpi en su tints is scrumptious ... but I was raised on the coast eating raw clams and oysters!
That’s pulpo en su tinta - octopus in its own ink!
