For the Lord your God is God of gods and Lord of lords, the great God, mighty and awesome, who is not partial and takes no bribe, who executes justice for the orphan and the widow, and who loves the strangers, providing them with food and clothing. You shall also love the stranger, for you were strangers in the land of Egypt.I guess that would be classified as fake news these days
July 04, 2018
How did that get in there?
I've been known to take (occasionally extensive) breaks from reading the Bible but lately I've tried to follow the daily readings from the Episcopal lectionary. Today's reading from the Hebrew Bible or Christian Old Testament is from Chapter 10 of Deuteronomy, verses 17-21.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment