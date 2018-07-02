And this little piggy had roast beef...

Not to name names but Delegates Fast, Higginbotham, Foster, McGeehan, Kessinger, Westfall, Martin, Ambler, Butler, Queen, and Sypolt were the proud sponsors of House Bill 4001 the bill that limits West Virginians’ access to food benefits provided by the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
These delegates must believe that not only does taking food away from people help them secure good-paying jobs, but that daily SNAP benefits are too generous. And like all WV legislators, these Delegates are eligible for a per diem of $131 per day while the legislature is in regular session.
So out of idle curiosity, how about we contrast their generous legislative per diem with the paltry SNAP benefits by issuing them the #WVSNAPCHALLENGE?
By taking this challenge, these delegates will see if they are able to make their $131 per diem stretch for an entire month (since the average monthly SNAP benefits are $126). If they think people receiving SNAP are living too high on the hog, maybe they should challenge themselves to survive one month spending $4.20 a day on food.
Just sayin'.
And while we are talking SNAP (still), hop on the bus to DC to Save SNAP! on July 10th.
No comments:
Post a Comment