I am shocked--shocked--to learn that the bulk of the Trump tax cuts for the rich and corporations did not get immediately passed on to workers as promised. Instead, it apparently many companies used the cuts to buy back their own stock.
Golly, I mean after all, didn't Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders say that "More than 70 percent of this will be returned to workers"? It must be true then, right?
Gotta be fake news. SAD.
July 03, 2018
How could this be?
