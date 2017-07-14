In broad outline, the bill continues to do to the following:
- End the Affordable Care Act (ACA)’s expansion of Medicaid to low-income adults.
- Cap and cut federal Medicaid funding for seniors, people with disabilities, and families with children.
- Increase premiums and deductibles for millions of moderate-income people who buy health insurance through the ACA marketplaces.
- Undermine the ACA’s individual market reforms by weakening key consumer protections for people with pre-existing conditions and eliminating the ACA’s individual mandate, which helps ensure a balanced individual market risk pool.
- Provide hundreds of billions of dollars in tax cuts for high-income households, drug companies, and other corporations.
You probably didn't see this coming, but this means West Virginians need to keep contacting the offices of Senator Shelley Moore Capito and urging her to hold the line and vote no on any measure advancing the bill.
