July 11, 2017

Not there yet

It's too soon to pop any corks yet, but it is at least encouraging that WV Senator Shelley Moore Capito has come out strongly against the senate version for repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act.

According to an article published in The Hill,

“I only see it through the lens of a vulnerable population who needs help, who I care about very deeply,” she said during an interview with Politico that was published Sunday. “So that gives me strength. If I have to be that one person, I will be it.”
Between now and whatever happens next, it will be important to continue to contact her office first to say thanks for this stand and second to encourage her to hold the line. We need to provide as much political cover as possible for her to do this.

Here are some more reasons why this is important and here are some ideas for immediate action.



by
Labels: , , , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 