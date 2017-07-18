Good news for and from WV

Let's review the last week or so. First, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was hell bent on pushing through another bad version of ACA repeal and replacement. See my latest rant about that here. Then, Republican defections effectively took that off the agenda. Then McConnell, along with
She's not the only one but her decision is crucial. Here's her statement:
“As I have said before, I did not come to Washington to hurt people. For months, I have expressed reservations about the direction of the bill to repeal and replace Obamacare. I have serious concerns about how we continue to provide affordable care to those who have benefited from West Virginia’s decision to expand Medicaid, especially in light of the growing opioid crisis. All of the Senate health care discussion drafts have failed to address these concerns adequately.
“My position on this issue is driven by its impact on West Virginians. With that in mind, I cannot vote to repeal Obamacare without a replacement plan that addresses my concerns and the needs of West Virginians.”The fight isn't over...but this latest round might be. Congratulations to everyone in WV who worked so hard to make this happen.
I strongly encourage any and all from WV to pick up the phone and call both her local and DC offices and say a big "Thank you!" Here's the link. I'm about to pick up the phone myself.
