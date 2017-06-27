A bad deal all the way around

...found that next year, 15 million more people would be uninsured compared with current law. Premiums and out-of-pocket expenses could shoot skyward for some low-income people and for people nearing retirement, it said.
You can check out the CBO report here.
This bill would also be devastating to tens of thousands of people in WV, not to mention the whole country, who are getting help for addiction thanks to the Affordable Care Act. (You can read more about real people who could be impacted by ACA repeal here.)
Meanwhile, WV Republican Senator Shelley Moore Capito continues to straddle the fence. Yesterday, six West Virginians were arrested for sitting in at her Charleston office. That action came one day after around 2,000 West Virginians attended a rally there that featured local people as well as Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.
As Bob Dylan sang, you gotta serve somebody. The question is, will Capito choose to serve Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell or the people of West Virginia? I wish I felt better about how that might turn out
