June 22, 2017
High water everywhere?
It's kind of a creepy coincidence that we might get more heavy rains on the anniversary of the storm that flooded parts of West Virginia last year and killed 24 people. What's left of Tropical Storm Cindy is going to be plowing north from the gulf and parts of the state could get hit pretty hard.
I remember being in southern WV the day the storms hit. The sky got really weird and then it was on. We just dodged the bullet on the farm because of dumb luck. Others weren't so lucky.
No doubt about it, the skies are getting scarier. Good thing climate change is a hoax, right? Otherwise we'd be up the (flooded) creek.
Stay dry!
