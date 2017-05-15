Lucky for us that would never happen

At least the one in mythology was harmless.
All kinds of things wind up in my inbox, most of which are unsolicited and quickly deleted. Still, I take a look every now and then. This weekend, I received a post from writer and public speaker Linda Arnold titled "You Just Can’t Reason With Some People – Here’s Why."
Among other things, she discusses narcissistic personality disorder, a mental disorder identified in the DSM-5 manual of the American Psychiatric Association.
Arnold presents the following checklist and asks if it rings any bells with anyone in our lives:
Has a grandiose sense of self importance
Is unwilling to identify with the needs and feelings of others
Has a sense of entitlement – unreasonable expectations of especially favorable treatment
or automatic compliance with his or her expectations
Believes he or she is unique and special
Requires excessive admiration
Is preoccupied with fantasies of unlimited success, power, brilliance, beauty or ideal love
Takes advantage of others to achieve his or her own ends
Is often envious of others or believes others are envious of him or her
Often acts in an arrogant fashionAfter checking that list, I thought, golly gee, wouldn't it be unfortunate if such a person were in a position of global responsibility? Like, you know....sad!
