Mother's Day action to protect health care

Facebook Event Pages:
Beckley: https://www.facebook.com/events/174088976449675/?ti=icl
Shepherdstown: https://www.facebook.com/events/641000152769584/?ti=icl
There are also postcards (here and here) addressed to Senator Capito (R-WV. If you can't make it, feel free to print and send to these office locations (DC and local recommended) or just send an email.
Senator Capito's vote and influence will be critical to preserving and protecting Medicaid and other health care gains. Please be respectful but clear about your opposition to efforts to weaken health care coverage for West Virginians.
(Note: it's fitting that WV should act at this time since the Mother's Day holiday was born right here.)
