May 11, 2017

Mother's Day action to protect health care

With the fate of millions up in the air with the attempted repeal of the Affordable  Care Act, West Virginians for Affordable Health Care and allies are organizing Mother's Day Medicaid Awareness events around the state:

Facebook Event Pages:

Charleston: https://www.facebook.com/events/1374037169351543/?ti=icl
Morgantown: https://www.facebook.com/events/777671539066178/?ti=icl
Beckley: https://www.facebook.com/events/174088976449675/?ti=icl

Shepherdstown: https://www.facebook.com/events/641000152769584/?ti=icl

There are also postcards (here and here) addressed to Senator Capito (R-WV. If you can't make it, feel free to print and send to these office locations (DC and local recommended) or just send an email.

Senator Capito's vote and influence will be critical to preserving and protecting Medicaid and other health care gains. Please be respectful but clear about your opposition to efforts to weaken health care coverage for West Virginians.

(Note: it's fitting that WV should act at this time since the Mother's Day holiday was born right here.)
