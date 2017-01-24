What's next for health care?

Efforts to unravel the Affordable Care Act are in the works both from congress and the
As this op-ed by a fellow tai chi student points out, the folks in charge have had plenty of time to come up with a real alternative if they really wanted to. The (real) fact is that ACA repeal without a comparable replacement would weaken the state's economy, not to mention threaten the health care of 225,000 residents.
As this Washington Post article points out, unless something gives I'm afraid the above picture might be the shape of things to come. Literally.
