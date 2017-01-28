January 28, 2017
A problem we don't need
Bo is all about health care.
According to the business website WalletHub, WV will be one of the states most impacted by the repeal of the Affordable Care Act. Not in a good way. Lots of people, including the participants in this press conference yesterday (which my dog attended), are speaking up about the issue and urging that the ACA not be repealed without a replacement that does no harm to the millions who benefit from the law-including around 225,000 West Virginians.
For more on the adverse impact of ACA repeal on WV's people and economy, check out this new and detailed report from the WV Center on Budget and Policy. And howl about it. This is a problem we really don't need right now.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment