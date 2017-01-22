According to Prussian Enlightenment philosopher Immanuel Kant, the human mind naturally perceives the world through the lens of innate mental categories such as space, time and causality. One of these innate categories is quantity...
...which may explain why some people like
One sore spot seems to be the relative size of certain public gatherings this weekend. I was pleasantly surprised by the size of the Women's March at the WV state capitol, many of the attendees of which were male. Numbers kicked around were in the 2800 to 3000 range. For sure, it was enough to go all the way around the capitol grounds as the march took place.
I'm pretty sure that the last time that many people gathered there was during the teacher's strike of 1990, of which my memories are fond.
There were many witty signs there, but the winner to my mind is featured above. My own, which just said "Bigly sad" was pretty popular with those taking pictures, especially when accompanied by a pouting expression that appeared to remind people of someone.
Of course, we all know that a billion zillion gazillion googal-plex more went to the
Hip hip on these musings
I've seen better cabinets at IKEA
