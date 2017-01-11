So it's no secret that opioid addiction is destroying many lives and families in West Virginia and many other parts of the country. It's a sad fact that repeal of the Affordable Care Act, which seems to be on the agenda, will yank the rug out from under many who need treatment for mental health and addiction issues. According to a recent Harvard study, ACA repeal would threaten a 45 percent of funds available in WV for medically assisted treatment for those battling with addiction.
The game of chicken continues, but the casualties will be real.
January 11, 2017
To treat or to trash
