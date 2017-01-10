January 10, 2017

Playing chicken with people's lives

There's an interesting article in the Washington Post that suggest growing reluctance among Republicans in DC to repeal the Affordable Care Act without replacing it. I guess that's a good thing. Meanwhile, WV Public Broadcasting had a good report about what ACA repeal without replacement would look like for WV. Short version: it won't be pretty. The Gazette-Mail also reports that repeal could also harm the state's free clinics.

I wonder just how big--or fast--this train wreck is going to be.
