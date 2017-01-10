There's an interesting article in the Washington Post that suggest growing reluctance among Republicans in DC to repeal the Affordable Care Act without replacing it. I guess that's a good thing. Meanwhile, WV Public Broadcasting had a good report about what ACA repeal without replacement would look like for WV. Short version: it won't be pretty. The Gazette-Mail also reports that repeal could also harm the state's free clinics.
I wonder just how big--or fast--this train wreck is going to be.
January 10, 2017
Playing chicken with people's lives
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment