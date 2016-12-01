West Virginia senator Joe Manchin has been in the news a bit lately, the most recent example (to my knowledge) being speculation that Trump may tap him for energy secretary. This may or may not explain his stated support for the appointment of Jeff Sessions, whose record on racial issues is...let's just say out there.
As if all that wasn't enough, he has also been widely quoted as saying he'd "beat the hell out of" anyone he found burning a flag. I wonder if he feels the same way about hate groups that hide behind the flag?
December 01, 2016
Some days are better than others
2 comments:
I figure Peckerwood Joe will be history next election because of his effort at gun control.
Put a pile of poop in one hand...you know where I'm going with this...
