November 29, 2016
A little existentialism and more
Well, that takes some of the pressure off, doesn't it?
So, without attempting to understand anything, here are a few items:
*A take from outside WV on the horrific murder of a young African American teen by a white man in the capitol city of Charleston. More on that to come.
*The latest Front Porch podcast, about growing up Arab-American in WV.
*A bill in the US Senate that actually makes sense.
3 comments:
No link to the murder story
two out of 3 links go to a story about coal miners, not what you indicate...
love the Kierkegaard (sp?) quote... reading John Updike this week, who supposedly was into Kierkegaard... and Barth...
Do you remember this one??
http://www.wsaz.com/home/headlines/UPDATE-Two-Men-Shot-to-Death-by-Homeowner-in-Barboursville-241973841.html
