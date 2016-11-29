November 29, 2016

A little existentialism and more

"It is perfectly true, as philosophers say, that life must be understood backwards. But they forget the other proposition, that it must be lived forwards. And if one thinks over that proposition it becomes more and more evident that life can never really be understood in time because at no particular moment can I find the necessary resting-place from which to understand it."--Soren Kierkegaard

Well, that takes some of the pressure off, doesn't it?

So, without attempting to understand anything, here are a few items:

*A take from outside WV on the horrific murder of a young African American teen by a white man in the capitol city of Charleston. More on that to come.

*The latest Front Porch podcast, about growing up Arab-American in WV.

*A bill in the US Senate that actually makes sense.
MadAnne said...

No link to the murder story

11/29/16, 9:54 PM
Susan J. said...

two out of 3 links go to a story about coal miners, not what you indicate...

love the Kierkegaard (sp?) quote... reading John Updike this week, who supposedly was into Kierkegaard... and Barth...

11/30/16, 8:58 AM
Hollowdweller said...

Do you remember this one??

http://www.wsaz.com/home/headlines/UPDATE-Two-Men-Shot-to-Death-by-Homeowner-in-Barboursville-241973841.html

11/30/16, 12:52 PM

