In yesterday's post, I meant to link this article about the tragic killing of James Means, an African-American teenager who was called "another piece of trash" by the white man who killed him. Here's the corrected link. Sorry about that.
Meanwhile, here's more bad news about Trump's apparent secretary of education.
Finally, as wretched as things seem, here's a little less heavy news story about a Swedish holiday custom that involves a giant straw goat. Whatever else can be said about them, straw goats are probably easier to deal with than the real thing.
November 30, 2016
Department of Corrections
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment