A yo-yo year

Lots of people I know, myself included, spent a lot of time over the last year trying to get something across the line in terms of a federal reconciliation bill. We started with high hopes and saw things go off the rails on more than one occasion.
Now, a possible new bill could be voted on very soon, one largely negotiated by a certain senator from West Virginia who has been front and center throughout the process. Although there are plenty of things in the bill not to like, and some things we wanted didn't make it, this is the first major federal legislation to address climate change, while also preserving health care benefits for millions, reducing prescription drug prices, and fixing Black Lung funding.
I'm pleased and proud that this action alert in support of the legislation is at the top of the AFSC webpage.
The United Mine Workers union has also come out strong in support of the Inflation Reduction Act. The release reads in part:
“We are very pleased that Senator Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) were able to come to an agreement on legislation that includes full and permanent funding of the excise tax that funds the Black Lung Disability Trust Fund. This will give victims of this insidious disease, their families and their survivors some peace of mind that the benefits they so desperately need will never be reduced.
“Senator Manchin never wavered in his commitment to secure the funding for this program, and he delivered. Thousands in the coalfields owe him yet another debt of gratitude, and the UMWA will never forget his dedication to getting this done.
“There is more to do regarding Black Lung, starting with the promulgation of a final rule to limit silica dust exposure in coal mines. We also must examine the entire Black Lung benefits system to make it more inclusive for victims, more efficient in the awarding of benefits, and to ensure its long-term viability in the face of a declining coal industry. The UMWA stands ready to meet with all stakeholders – victims and their families, labor, and industry – to work on solutions to these issues.
“We are also pleased to see that provisions were included in the IRA that will extend tax credits to renewable energy supply chain manufacturers that build plants in the coalfields, which will be a big step toward providing good jobs to these distressed communities. The enhanced tax credits for carbon capture and storage included in the legislation will also be a boon for coalfield jobs. We urge swift passage of this legislation by Congress.”
Now it looks like all eyes are on Senator Sinema. It's nice for once not to have to worry about someone from West Virginia breaking the deal. It would be nicer to finally get this one done.
