Good news if the deal is sealed

By now, I'm guessing most interested people have heard of the deal reportedly struck by Senators Schumer and Manchin on climate, prescription drugs, and health care. It was quite a reversal of fortune from the last two weeks.
Here's a brief statement in response penned by yours truly and AFSC DC colleague Peniel Ibe about the deal on Twitter:
Me:
Over the last year, many West Virginians worked hard to push a reconciliation bill across the line. While the outlines of the potential deal are not as bold as many hoped in addressing family economic security, we are optimistic and relieved to learn that an agreement on addressing climate change is within reach and appreciate protections for health care.
Certain provisions in this bill will have tremendous benefits for the children and families in the Mountain State. Looking forward, we will continue to work with the Senator to ensure that components not included in the package, such as the Child Tax Credit, are enacted to provide even more support for West Virginia’s families and children.
Peniel:
The existence of this bill is a testament to the commitment for advocates across the country to delivering much needed relief for our communities.
The wins are hard fought, delivering on provisions to lower health care costs, reduce the deficit, tax wealthy corporations, and invest in some clean energy projects and the environment.
But the losses are just as painful. As negotiations stalled, critical investments included in the initial package were cut, sacrificial compromises were made, and countless people lost out. The bill currently includes some counterproductive provisions that further entrench the use of fossil fuels into our society- disregarding the intensity of the climate crisis and calls from front line communities.
Yet this plan to begin to address the needs in our communities’ wellbeing is still at risk of being cut to a point beyond meaningful impact. We call on all Senators to focus on delivering relief now as there is more to do. We have waited too long and we must no longer leave our communities needs unaddressed.
Today, many people across the U.S. struggle to make ends meet—especially amid soaring costs of housing, groceries, and other goods. We must continue to call for massive investments in a robust care infrastructure, including monthly Child Tax Credit payments, paid family/medical leave, closing the Medicaid coverage gap and more.
This is the only way to build vibrant communities.
I'm still nervous and will be until the deal is actually sealed, but this was welcome news in tough times.
