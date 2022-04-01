I think I've found the special purpose of my life. It will be to attempt to plant in West Virginia the French custom of "poisson d'Avril" or Fish of April. It is an April Fools Day prank which today involves sneaking a paper fish somewhere onto the body of unsuspecting people.
I think that back in the proverbial day that would have involved sneaking real anchovies or sardines into the pockets, clothing, purses or other possessions of unsuspecting people. Certain olfactory signals sooner or later would give away the prank sooner or later.
I probably wouldn't go that far...necessarily.
