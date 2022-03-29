I wish I was surprised

The United Health Foundation recently released it's 2021 report on American Health Rankings. And, well, it's kind of what you'd expect. West Virginia ranks at or near the bottom on several indicators, including:
*49th in occupation fatalities (the legislature tried and failed to gut the state mine safety agency this year, which may knock us out of 50);
*47th in economic hardship (who could have guessed that years of anti-labor legislation, automation and corporate driven-globalization might not have brought prosperity?);
*48th in per capita income (see above);
*47th in poverty (see above);
*49th in unemployment (the legislature also tried to cut unemployment insurance eligibility from 26 to 12 weeks this session);
*49th in food insecurity (in 2018, the legislature passed a bill that made it harder for low income adults without children to access SNAP benefits);
*49th in social support and engagement;
*50th in drinking water violations (lowering water standards to benefit extractive industries being an annual legislative ritual);
*49th in nutrition and physical activity;
*50th in depression;
*50th in drug deaths (not surprising given how WV was bombed with opioids by pharmaceutical companies in recent years);
*48th in frequent mental distress;
*50th in premature deaths; and
*50th in asthma, arthritis, cardiovascular disease, chronic kidney disease, COPD, diabetes, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol. I'm guessing that being a mineral extraction sacrifice zone didn't help here. Thank God and former governor Earl Ray Tomblin for expanding Medicaid--otherwise we'd be dropping like flies. No doubt the social determinants of health have a lot to do with this.
This is just a partial list. The rest is here. Meanwhile, instead of dealing with these issues, the legislature spent a lot of time this year going after what's left of public education; failing to pass caps on diabetes-related expenses; the bogey man of "critical race theory;" trying to make it harder for workers and their survivors injured or killed on the job to get compensation; trying to repeal the state income tax; and such.
It's nice to have good priorities. That's what I hear anyway
