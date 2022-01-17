Prophecy and hypocrisy, revisited

Over the years, I've been to many observations and celebrations of the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. While many of these have been inspiring, there is often the fly of what Lincoln in another context called "the base alloy of hypocrisy" in the ointment, as I noted in this post from two years ago. I still recommend checking out the lyrics there of the late Phil Ochs' song Crucifixion, which sums up this dynamic better than anything I can say.
Specifically, the hypocrisy that grates on me occurs when politicians and people in positions of power who would have feared, hated and despised everything Dr. King stood for--especially in later years when he turned his attention increasing to issues of economic justice and opposing the war in Vietnam--speak pious words from the pulpit or podium. As Ochs sang, "the drama is distorted to what they want to hear."
This year, the King family has issued a strong statement calling for "no celebration without legislation" for voting rights. As Andrea Waters King was quoted by CBS News, "We can't celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. without having the legislation, the cornerstone of his legacy, the cornerstone of our democracy, solidified."
That message is especially relevant to West Virginia, where Senator Joe Manchin's vote, which looks like a longshot at this point, will be crucial. Ironically, after some struggle by lots of people here led by the state's Black community, Manchin helped to draft the Freedom to Vote Act, which actually has a lot of positive provisions, especially if partnered with the John Lewis Voting Rights Act...but it looks like he won't vote for it, supposedly out of reverence for senate rules.
Whatever.
This is one of the decisive moments in US history. My advice to Senator Manchin is this: if he doesn't act decisively to protect voters' rights and democracy, don't bother showing up for these events ever again. It would just add insult to injury.
Really.
And while we're at it, please check out this op-ed from the Charleston Gazette-Mail on the same topic by Rev. David Fryson.
