Babies, brains and bucks

An interesting study was released this week that showed what most people probably already knew: that not being in desperate poverty is a good thing for babies. This time around, though, a cleverly designed experiment showed that this is a matter of causation, not just correlation.
A diverse group of low-income mothers in four locations were randomized into two groups. One received a nominal monthly gift card worth $20, while the other group received $333 per month. When the babies reached one year of age, they received an electroencephalogram in the home. When the results were compared, the group that got the higher amount showed more brain activity associated with higher language, cognitive and socio-emotional outcomes.
By a coincidence not anticipated when the study got started in 2012, the amount mothers in the higher income group received is pretty close to the amount of the monthly expanded Child Tax Credit, which began on July 15 and ended on Dec. 15 of last year. This is just another example of the benefits of the CTC for kids and families--and another reason why we can't give up the fight to extend it.
