December 01, 2020

Let the weird times roll

 

The coolest news for me last week was the metal monolith found in the middle of nowhere in Utah. Then it got weirder when it disappeared. Now, NPR reports that another one showed up in Romania. This has got to be one of the best practical jokes of the century so far. 

Or maybe the mayor of the Romanian city where it showed up got it right: 

"My guess is that some alien, cheeky and terrible teenagers left home with their parents' UFO and started planting metal monoliths around the world. First in Utah and then at Piatra Neamt, I am honored that they chose our city."

Move over, Dracula. 

Ms. C said...

Excellent fun! Who would have ever guessed Romania?

12/1/20, 10:02 AM
