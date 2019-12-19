Fatal to be hungry

Several of these fights are still in the works and are caused by the Trump administration's human wave attacks on SNAP (Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program).
While musing on that subject, I ran across a couple of quotes about hunger and the cruelty and the enormous condescension people show to people who are poor.
Let's start with cruelty:
"It is fatal to look hungry. It makes people want to kick you."
Now cruelty's close relation, condescension:
“It is curious how people take it for granted that they have a right to preach at you and pray over you as soon as your income falls below a certain level.”I'm not sure which is worse.
You don’t ID the quotes, Rick, but given the photo these are the words of the inimitable Eric Arthur Blair?
Yes, I meant to say that. Can't believe I didn't. My bad!
