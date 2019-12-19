December 19, 2019

Fatal to be hungry

I've spent a decent chunk of the last several years in working with friends to try to fight off attack on poor people in general and food assistance in particular. It would probably be safe to say our success has been limited.

Several of these fights are still in the works and are caused by the Trump administration's human wave attacks on SNAP (Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program).

While musing on that subject, I ran across a couple of quotes about hunger and the cruelty and the enormous condescension people show to people who are poor.

Let's start with cruelty:

"It is fatal to look hungry. It makes people want to kick you."

Now cruelty's close relation, condescension:

“It is curious how people take it for granted that they have a right to preach at you and pray over you as soon as your income falls below a certain level.”
I'm not sure which is worse.
2 comments:

Anonymous said...

You don’t ID the quotes, Rick, but given the photo these are the words of the inimitable Eric Arthur Blair?

12/19/19, 6:23 PM
El Cabrero said...

Yes, I meant to say that. Can't believe I didn't. My bad!

12/19/19, 8:27 PM

