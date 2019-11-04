November 04, 2019
Urgent zombie fungus fly update
Witness this New York Times story about a fungus that takes over the body of a fly, turns it into some kind of zombie, makes it act erratically, kills it but causes it to land in an opportune place and in an opportune position, continues to grow inside the dead fly's body, and then shoots out spores "as if from microscopic cannons" to infect more flies.
How cool is that? I mean, unless you were a fly...
It should be noted, however, that zombie flies, unlike human zombies in movies, don't eat living flies, although would be pretty awesome.
If that isn't enough to get your week off to a good start, scroll down the Times article to access another article about a fungus that turns ants into zombies and causes their bodies to explode.
Holy Nature Red in Tooth and Claw, Batman! And zombies.
MEANWHILE, BACK IN WV, the Gazette-Mail's Phil Kabler had a great column on the myth of the "war on coal" and Trump's revival of the industry.
STOP THE PRESSES! It doesn't happen very often, but I agree with conservative commentator Hoppy Kercheval about the need for congress to keep its promise to retired coal miners.
GOAT ROPE ADVISORY LEVEL: ELEVATED
