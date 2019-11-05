November 05, 2019
At least this didn't happen in West Virginia
Commissioners in Citrus County Florida declined library funding for an electronic subscription to the New York Times because it was "fake news."
The vote was apparently unanimous, with member Chris Carnahan reportedly saying, “I will not be voting for this. I don’t want the New York Times in this county.”
I mean God forbid public libraries carry materials with diverse points of view. The results could be...democracy or something.
According to Forbes, the vote happened shortly before Trump ordered all federal agencies to cancel subscriptions to the Times and the Washington Post.
I just hope this doesn't give anybody ideas...
