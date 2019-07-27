The Trump administration has proposed changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP, aka the old food stamps) that could take away basic food assistance from 3 million Americans. This is an administrative maneuver which clearly bypasses the will of both houses of Congress.
To fight this off, it's necessary for as many people as possible to a make their voice heard during the public comment period, which closes Sept. 23. Fortunately, there's an easy way to do this. All you have to do is click here and comment away.
To learn more specifics about what's wrong with doing that, click on this link from the Washington-based Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.
July 27, 2019
Sounding the alarm on hunger
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment