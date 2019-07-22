I knew things were bad but...

It takes a lot to surprise me when it comes to bad statistics about West Virginia, but I didn't see this coming: according to the WV Department of Education, 10,522 public school students in the state are homeless.
Recall that West Virginia is a small state population-wise and getting smaller every day. This means that 4 percent of students are living in a vehicle, on a relative or friend's couch or in a shelter. That would average out to one student in every class of 25 kids.
The counties with the highest numbers include:
* Jefferson County — 1,411 students, or 16 percent of studentsAccording to officials, some of this may be due to the lingering effects of the 2016 floods, but opioids are probably a leading cause.
* Kanawha County — 652 students, or 3 percent of students
* Clay County — 633 students, or 34 percent of students
* Mercer County — 588 students, or 7 percent of students
* Cabell County — 455 students, or 4 percent of students
Needless to say, none of this came up in all the time wasted by the legislature in pushing for privatization, charter schools and education savings accounts.
This is another example of how public schools are expected to deal with problems they didn't create, even while some legislators undermine them.
No comments:
Post a Comment