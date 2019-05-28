Oh good...not

The Gazette-Mail's statehouse reporter Phil Kabler had this to say in a tweet:
"That Senate leadership is pushing to pass new version of omnibus education bill in one day w/o the House in session seems to add credence to rumor they intend to pass the bill and then adjourn sine die, leaving the House to either concur or allow bill (w/ teacher pay) to die."The House has a different plan, dividing into four committees to consider different bills.
To state the obvious, and to echo what many education workers have said, this kind of thing should not be rammed through in a special session, whether of one day or longer. Any school reform bills should go through the regular, deliberative process during the next regular session of the legislature.
