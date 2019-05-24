May 24, 2019

Happy Dylan Day!

I usually miss it, but not this time. Today, May 24, is Bob Dylan's birthday. His 78th to be precise. I wish him many more and want to say thanks once again to the guy who provided the soundtrack of my life (although that can sometimes a downer, as any true Dylan fan knows).

The Dylan songs that resonate most with me aren't the early idealistic ones. I tend to prefer the darker cynical ones, although I have a rotating list of favorites.

At the moment, my two favorite Dylan songs are Baby Let Me Follow You Down (just learned the guitar chords) and Million Dollar Bash. For some reason, this line from the latter cracks me up:

"I've been hittin' it too hard/my stones won't take."

I have no idea what it means but it sounds cool.

Thanks, Bob!
