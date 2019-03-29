The antics of the US Secretary of Education would be funny if they were a Saturday Night Live skit.
Oh wait...that already happened...let me rephrase that. It would be great if they were JUST a Saturday Night Live skit.
Alas, it's not a joke. Even in an administration as whack as this one, I still can't get over someone in that position who was never a student in any public education institution and who wants to defund the Special Olympics, have bigger class sizes and fewer teachers, and who is devoted to the idea of paying for private schools public money.
I keep hoping for a "Just kidding!" announcement but I don't think one is forthcoming.
March 29, 2019
Making federal education policy a joke
