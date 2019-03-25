Just say no to federal hunger games

Unfortunately, the Trump administration is trying to make an end run around congress by proposing USDA rule changes.
This is up for public comment and the deadline for making them is 11:59 pm on April 2.
Please consider taking a few minutes to make an online public comment. It's the best chance we have at present to protect benefits for an estimated 755,000 Americans. And please also consider getting this information around to people you know who might be willing to comment.
Here's a link with all you need to know to make comments. And, for an example, here are the comments I submitted:
Greetings, I am writing to request that the USDA not implement the proposed changes to SNAP regarding work requirements. A similar policy was implemented in West Virginia in the nine counties with the lowest unemployment rate. The results were stark: over 5400 people cut off with no noticeable increase in people actually working. In many cases, the people who would be adversely impacted by this policy are homeless, lack transportation, are dealing with untreated and/or unacknowledged mental or physical disabilities, or are working but can't get enough hours to meet the requirement. Many are also non-custodial parents who provide some support to children and some are veterans dealing with PTSD. Congress had the opportunity to pass such legislation as part of the Farm Bill and chose not to do so after hearing from thousands of constituents. I urge the USDA to do the same. These changes won't increase employment; in fact, by reducing the SNAP caseload, they will actually take money out of local economies and away from the local businesses that do provide jobs. I am attaching the WV report on the nine pilot counties which was prepared by the WV Department of Health and Human Resources. Thanks for your consideration.
